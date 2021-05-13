4Conner Left the Internet Following Racist Messages Leaking

Conner's fan base grew to just over 40,000 followers, and he was friends with many other notable streamers. But all of his channels have been quiet for months. What happened to 4Conner, and why did he leave the internet?

Former Twitch streamer 4Conner quickly grew his following over the past few years. The creator was known for his Rocket League streams, even beating tyler1 is a 1v1 in the game.

4Conner was canceled over leaked chat logs with racist language.

In February 2021, 4Conner chat logs from a Discord server that the Twitch streamer was a part of were leaked, revealing messages where he expressed blatantly racist, sexist, and prejudiced ideas. In these messages, Conner said he "will be committing hate crimes ... towards the African American race" at TwitchCon and made openly sexist comments about women, claiming they "are horrible drivers" and "cannot be good at games," among other comments.

Following the release of these messages, Conner did a live stream addressing the messages. In the stream, he admitted to sending those messages and making those comments, admitting his future as a streamer was "over."

"It's not me. It's not who I am. It is who I was," he said in the stream. "I was never racist. I was never transphobic. I was never homophobic. In my head, it was all jokes. I never meant any serious harm to anyone's mentals, but what I said was very bad and at the end of the day I was being racist, I was being transphobic, I was being homophobic, I was being anti-Semitic." He also called out those defending him, asking them to stop.

"Stop defending me, please. ... I deserve all of it. Anyone who says s--t like that deserves it," he said. The messages date as recently as June 2020. Conner claimed that he is no longer a part of that Discord community and said he distanced himself from those in the chat because he did not agree with the person he was becoming by associating with them.

