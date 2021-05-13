Logo
4Conner
4Conner Left the Internet Following Racist Messages Leaking

By

May. 13 2021, Published 3:32 p.m. ET

Former Twitch streamer 4Conner quickly grew his following over the past few years. The creator was known for his Rocket League streams, even beating tyler1 is a 1v1 in the game.

Conner's fan base grew to just over 40,000 followers, and he was friends with many other notable streamers. But all of his channels have been quiet for months. What happened to 4Conner, and why did he leave the internet?

4Conner was canceled over leaked chat logs with racist language.

In February 2021, 4Conner chat logs from a Discord server that the Twitch streamer was a part of were leaked, revealing messages where he expressed blatantly racist, sexist, and prejudiced ideas.

In these messages, Conner said he "will be committing hate crimes ... towards the African American race" at TwitchCon and made openly sexist comments about women, claiming they "are horrible drivers" and "cannot be good at games," among other comments.

4Conner
Following the release of these messages, Conner did a live stream addressing the messages. In the stream, he admitted to sending those messages and making those comments, admitting his future as a streamer was "over."

"It's not me. It's not who I am. It is who I was," he said in the stream. "I was never racist. I was never transphobic. I was never homophobic. In my head, it was all jokes. I never meant any serious harm to anyone's mentals, but what I said was very bad and at the end of the day I was being racist, I was being transphobic, I was being homophobic, I was being anti-Semitic."

He also called out those defending him, asking them to stop.

"Stop defending me, please. ... I deserve all of it. Anyone who says s--t like that deserves it," he said.

The messages date as recently as June 2020. Conner claimed that he is no longer a part of that Discord community and said he distanced himself from those in the chat because he did not agree with the person he was becoming by associating with them.

"I'm going to be gone for a long time, I think," he said. "This isn't a PR thing I'm doing. Because I know that I'm on my way out the door. This is just a goodbye I guess."

Conner has not streamed on Twitch since the messages were leaked, and his Twitter is private.

4Conner's friends denounced him following the messages.

Following the messages being leaked, many of Conner's streamer friends denounced him and their friendship. At the time, Conner was temporarily staying at fellow streamer Mizkif's place during the winter storms in Texas. Mizkif immediately streamed to address the messages.

"Conner is no longer allowed at my house ever again," Mizkif said. "There is being edgy. I was an edgy person and I will never deny that, and you can learn from it. But, some of these logs are recent, just under a year old, it's not just a little bit, it's a lot." 

"I hate it. I hate that I've seen this. I hate that this has happened. But it's really bad man. ... I will not defend somebody who has logs that have said those things. I can't," he continued.

