'Far Cry 6' Players Will Take Down the Fictional Dictator of Yara

One of the most-anticipated releases for Xbox consoles this upcoming year has been Far Cry 6, and players finally have some details on the game's upcoming release. Another installment in the rebel-leading game franchise, this title will take players to a new fictional island to take down a strict dictator.

Here's everything you need to know about Far Cry 6 before it comes out, including if it's co-op, where it will take place, and its release date.