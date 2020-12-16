If You're Wondering When 'Among Us' Will Be on Xbox, Here's an Update

One of the perks of 2020 and all that came with it was a reason to slow down and try out new things. For many people — both adults and kids — that meant getting into a new video game that's been around for a few years.

The surge of people seeking at-home entertainment meant the video game Among Us became one of the most played. With the game already allowing cross-platform play on PC, mobile, and now Nintendo Switch, people want to know: When will Among Us be on Xbox? Here's what we know.