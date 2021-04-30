'Among Us' Is Finally Coming to PlayStation — but When?! Here's Everything We Know

Now that the word is out, gamers are already speculating about what changes or updates they’ll see in the PS4 and PS5 versions of Among Us . The release was actually announced at an event with a focus on the PlayStation world of Ratchet & Clank, so it was also announced that there will be an exclusive Ratchet & Clank skin included in the PlayStation release.

🌟 AMONG US - COMING TO PLAYSTATION 🌟 get ready to welcome a whole new crew on board!! ✨ on PS4 and PS5 consoles later this year ✨ exclusive Ratchet & Clank skin, hat, and pet ✨ crossplay and online multiplayer tell your friends but more importantly.. tell your enemies heh pic.twitter.com/E6BduFfNwU

The PlayStation exclusive has many wondering if there will be other PlayStation-themed content. Not only that, but maybe other platforms will start doing the same thing to encourage people to use Among Us across multiple gaming platforms. Whether it’s coming in one month or six months, one thing we can be sure of is that Among Us is finally coming to PlayStation.