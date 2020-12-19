Can You Still Play 'Cyberpunk' on PS4 Now That It's Been Pulled off the PlayStation Store?

The year 2020 was a big one for video games. As people were looking for ways to keep themselves entertained at home, turning to gaming consoles was an easy decision. They were a way to stay entertained and engaged, and have some form of social interaction, which might have been the only way some people got it. One of the most anticipated new game releases turned into a major flop and now people are wondering, can you still play Cyberpunk on PS4 ?

Can you still play 'Cyberpunk 2077' on PS4?

There was a whole lot of hype for CD Projekt Red's video game and people were counting down the date to when Cyberpunk 2077 would be released. The date came and went, and instead of social media flooding with props to the gaming company and the gameplay, the opposite happened.

On Dec. 10, 2020, angry gamers took to social media to share their feelings about the game after waiting for it to be released. Sifting through the tweets and posts it was hard to find any that were positive. Instead, people picked apart the gameplay and graphics, and demanded CD Projekt Red do something to acknowledge how terrible the game was. It was nothing like people had been hyped to believe.

Source: CD Projkt Red

Apparently, the gameplay on the PlayStation 4 (PS4) isn't something that was heavily focused on for the development team, choosing to spend more time on the newest generation. The only problem is that the PS5, though already released, isn't widely available. Many people who hoped to get their hands on the latest console were left disappointed, with stores selling out in seconds. That left Cyberpunk players having to try to play on the older console, and they were met with a game that was nothing like what was promised.

As a result of so much negative feedback, both Sony and CD Projekt Red made the unprecedented decision to remove the game from Sony's online store — with people pointing to that being proof at how bad the game is.

On top of removing the game from its online store, Sony is also offering a refund for anyone who purchased the game digitally through their portal. Obtaining a refund will remove the game from the person's digital downloads — but what about those on a PS4 who said the gameplay isn't great, but not refund-worthy (yet)? Can you still play Cyberpunk on PS4 even if you don't request a refund and it's off the store?

Although anyone who did not yet get their own copy of Cyperpunk on PS4 is no longer able to get it, according to CD Projekt Red, everyone who purchased a digital copy, even on Sony's store, or a physical copy, will still be able to play the game. The developers said via Twitter that as they continue to work on the game, it will still be playable and it will receive updates over time.