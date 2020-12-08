'Cyberpunk 2077' Could Potentially Cause Seizures For Those With Epilepsy

It's been almost a decade since the long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 was announced as a game in development, and players have been eager to get their hands on it. The title is set to release on Dec. 10 for most players, with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions coming in 2021.

But mere days before Cyberpunk 2077 is in players' hands, those with epilepsy or are otherwise prone to seizures have learned that the game has many triggers.