PS4, XBox One Players Aren't Happy With 'Cyberpunk 2077's Graphics

Gamers have been waiting almost a decade for the release of CDPR's newest game, Cyberpunk 2077 . The game, which was announced in May 2012, has had its release date postponed countless times since the concept was revealed to players, but the developers finally decided it was time to let players experience the game — even if it wasn't perfect.

The developers have said they'll be rolling out many updates after the game's launch to improve gameplay and the many bugs they were sure would be found in the first few days of gameplay, but many players are finding more issues with this much-hyped title — specifically the graphics. Some are wondering why Cyberpunk 2077 looks bad , and if there is anything they can do to fix it.

What's wrong with 'Cyberpunk 2077's graphics?

For starters, one of the key components of Cyberpunk 2077 is that the landscape and world you're set in is meant to look "bad." Taking place in the future, in a city overrun by advertisements, bright lights, and overwhelming color, the world the player is placed in is not meant to be aesthetic. But even after taking that into consideration, many players are still thoroughly disappointed with the quality of the game. Many gamers who were excited about the game are sharing their disappointment on Reddit.

"As much as I’m sure nobody wants to wait further after waiting so long and getting hyped up beyond belief, this game seriously needs like another whole year of dev time just for optimizing and bug fixing," one user wrote. "The amazing game underneath the mess has kind of been spoiled." "Poor optimization. LOADS of things clipping in and out, floating, NPC’s animations not syncing with their dialogue, falling through the map in the first elevator," another wrote.

It appears those with the most issues are playing on "older" consoles, such as the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One X. While these are some of the newest consoles, the game was supposedly optimized for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X players instead. Considering how hard it's been to get your hands on any of those consoles, many players who didn't want to wait for a console upgrade to play this title have expressed great disappointment.