Twitter Reactions to the Late Robert Forster's 'Better Call Saul' Cameo

In the Season 5 premiere of Better Call Saul, viewers were left surprised when the late Robert Forster (who plays Ed Galbraith) made a small cameo in the Breaking Bad prequel. His appearance in the hit television series marks one of his final on-screen performances; he will also be seen in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming Amazing Stories, which will appear on Apple TV+.

The actor sadly passed away in October 2019 at the age of 78 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.