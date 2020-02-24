We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Twitter Reactions to the Late Robert Forster's 'Better Call Saul' Cameo

In the Season 5 premiere of Better Call Saul, viewers were left surprised when the late Robert Forster (who plays Ed Galbraith) made a small cameo in the Breaking Bad prequel. His appearance in the hit television series marks one of his final on-screen performances; he will also be seen in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming Amazing Stories, which will appear on Apple TV+. 

The actor sadly passed away in October 2019 at the age of 78 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.  

Fans react to Robert Forster's 'Better Call Saul' cameo.

When the salesman and "vacuum cleaner" expert made an appearance on Better Call Saul, fans immediately took to social media to share their reactions. 

"Seeing Robert Forster pop up in new Better Call Saul was an unexpected sucker punch," tweeted one fan. Additionally, a viewer wrote: "Robert Forster is back as the Hoover salesman in Better Call Saul season opener. So awesome to see him!"