Video games are getting more realistic by the day. With new technological advancements and inspiration pulled from real-life events, scenarios, and locations, it's no wonder that they can become such immersive experiences for players. And open-world games mean people can simply explore the world around them.One of the latest games to capture everyone's attention is Far Cry 6. The sixth game in the Far Cry series came out in Oct. 2021, and it has a beautiful locale for the main character to explore. But where is the game set? Is it based on a real location, or is it a fantasy world? Here's what we know.Where is 'Far Cry 6' set?According to PC Gamer, Far Cry 6 is set in a fictional Caribbean country called Yara. The island has a tropical climate consistent with the other nations of that area, and trailers show the citizens speak Spanish. The article says that the game's developer, Ubisoft, based it on Cuba. The last game in the series to be held in such a location was Far Cry 3, which takes place in a fictional locale called Rook Islands."The verticality is a complete game-changer," said narrative director Navid Khavari in an interview, according to NME. "Being able to run across rooftops, use back alleys, fighting against some of the toughest opponents in the game in this setting, I think is unique and fresh." Ubisoft even called Yara a "living postcard."In Far Cry 6, you play Dani Rojas, a native of Yara who wants to escape her oppressive homeland. In a trailer for the game, we see the current leader, President Anton Castillo, do anything he can to retain power. As he prepares his son Diego to replace him, Dani prepares for a revolution.What is the 'Far Cry 6' season pass?According to Ubisoft, The Far Cry 6 season pass gives players more content from the game. The pass unlocks three different post-game story expansions and the classic edition of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon. With this, players also get The Blood Dragon Set, which includes different weapons, gear, a vehicle, and more.The standard edition of Far Cry 6 does not include the season pass, which costs $39.99. However, it's included with the Gold, Ultimate, and Collector's editions of the game. The price and availability of the game itself can vary depending on where you buy it.Far Cry 6 is out now and is playable on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S. If you're buying the game for PC, it's only available through the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect, and Ubisoft's subscription service, Ubisoft Plus, according to PC Gamer.