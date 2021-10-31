Even though it seems like all of the Marvel teams have come together either by accident or against their will (thanks, Nick Fury), the Guardians of the Galaxy has to be the most accidental team in the MCU. They all happen to meet each other throughout the first movie and somehow find a common ground to work together.But the Marvel movies aren't the only ways that fans have come to love their favorite heroes. We also get video games. Even though we know that this third movie will be the last for this set of space heroes, we get them together in this game to face brand new threats. But how long is the Guardians of the Galaxy game? Here's what we know about how long you can play.How long is the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' game?According to Rock Paper Shotgun, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy will take at least 15 to 20 hours to complete. But this number depends on how quickly players can make it through the various fights in the game. Although that doesn't seem like a long amount of playtime since so many other games offer 50+ hours of playtime for the same price, there are 16 chapters to get through and a few different things to do between fight scenes.In this game, The Guardians of the Galaxy have recently formed and the group is looking to earn a profit for their hero services after a massive war has ended. But an organization called The Universal Church of Truth is trying to bring back all that was lost in that war. They're spreading their message to planets across the galaxy and our favorite guardians are not about to let that happen.Here, you play the leader of the Guardians, Star-Lord. Together with the rest of your team, you get to make decisions that will alter the course of the story and determine everyone's fate and your relationships with you team. As you go throughout the game, you unlock different perks and abilities that help you build a stronger team. And parts of the game have an open-world feel to them that will make you want to explore the world around you.Is the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' game worth it?Depending on what fans are looking for from the game, it might be worth the $60 price tag which has become the standard across the gaming industry. In this Marvel game, There are some fun fight scenes throughout that make the gameplay a little intense. Plus, Rocket's got some guns and grenades to help you defeat tons of enemies which is great in combination with Groots defensive moves.The game is also rated teen which makes sense because Marvel is owned by Disney. This means that overall, the game might not be super challenging to more experienced players. But on the other hand, almost anyone can play and enjoy it on some level.\n\nYou can buy Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. A cloud version is also available for the Nintendo Switch.