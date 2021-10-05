Are Marvel's 'Eternals' More Powerful, Less Sassy Versions of the Guardians of the Galaxy?

The next Phase 4 film slated to premiere has a stellar cast of stars, but what is Marvel's Eternals actually about? The main gist of the film features a group of beings that are clearly more powerful than the Avengers teaming up against a dark entity. Eternals was directed by Academy Award-winning director Chloe Zhao.

An official trailer for Eternals had Kit Harington's Eternals character Dane Whitman asking why the Eternals didn't interfere when Thanos snapped away half of the universe. According to the same trailer, the Eternals came to Earth 7,000 years ago in order to protect humans from Deviants .

So what is Marvel's 'Eternals' actually going to be about?

Based on the information from the teaser trailer and the final trailer, the Eternals appear to be a more powerful, less-snarky version of the Guardians of the Galaxy. (Keep in mind, many Marvel fans who aren't religious comic book readers hadn't heard of the Guardians of the Galaxy either until the 2014 film was released.) Salma Hayek's Eternals character, Ajak, foretells what the film is likely about in the final trailer.

"But the people of this planet brought everyone back with the snap of a finger," she said. "The sudden return of the population provided the necessary energy for the emergence to begin." What the emergence is though exactly, is unknown. Haven't the people of Earth been through enough at this point? Thankfully, the Eternals have humanity's back with this new threat.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Marvel

It appears that the Eternals had separated over the centuries, and the looming threat of the divergence forces them to come together once more. Who is the big bad of Eternals? If we follow the rule set up in the trailer that the Eternals can't interfere in Earthly affairs unless it has to do with Deviants, then the villain must be the guiding force behind the Deviants. A grey figure does threaten Angelina Jolie's character Thena in the trailer, declaring, "You can't protect any of them."

Article continues below advertisement