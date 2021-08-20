We Finally Know Who Told the Eternals They Couldn't Interfere Against Thanos

In an unexpected turn of events, Eternals has become a mini Game of Thrones reunion for actors Richard Madden and Kit Harington. The pair previously played brothers Robb Stark and Jon Snow on the famed HBO show. In Eternals, Richard Madden plays an Eternal named Ikaris, but who is Kit Harington playing?

What little Kit could reveal about his character's destiny has already been said: His character's name is Dane Whitman, and in the comics, he is known by the alias Black Knight. His character is the descendant of the original Black Knight, who was peers with King Arthur and carried a legendary sword with a curse.

Dane's uncle becomes Black Knight II, a supervillain, but confesses to his crimes on his deathbed and asks his nephew, Dane, to restore the family's honor.