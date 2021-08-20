We Finally Know Who Told the Eternals They Couldn't Interfere Against Thanos

We Finally Know Who Told the Eternals They Couldn't Interfere Against ThanosBy Anna Garrison
Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have long awaited news of Eternals, and now that the final trailer has been released, they have some questions about the plot of the film. In one moment of the trailer, Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) asks Sersi (Gemma Chan), who told the Eternals not to interfere with the war with Thanos.
Marvel fans have already made memes about the Eternals' lack of participation in the war with Thanos, but the real answer to Dane's question has already been hinted at in the trailer. Who told the Eternals not to interfere with Thanos? Here's what we know.
Who told the Eternals not to interfere with Earth's war with Thanos?
The Eternals trailer hints at the answer to Dane's question by cutting to a shot of a larger-than-life figure known as a Celestial. In the comics, Celestials created the Eternals, Deviants, and certain human genetics that allow people to mutate and develop superpowers (mutants). So it seems that it's the Celestials' fault that the Eternals don't act outside their predetermined mission: to protect Earth from Deviants.
Celestials have been hinted at previously in the MCU during Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and 2. In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1, the Collector explains to the Guardians that Celestials previously possessed the Infinity Stones to use against their enemies. In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, audiences meet a Celestial: Ego the Living Planet, Peter Quill/Star-Lord's father (played by Kurt Russell).
Not all Celestials appear like the giant Lego-warrior creatures glimpsed in the Eternals trailer or the first Guardians film; Ego is proof that there could be some hidden surprises in the Eternals film when it comes to who's a Celestial. It has been widely rumored that one of the primary Celestials to appear in Eternals is Arishem the Judge, who is responsible for judging whether or not the civilization of a planet will live or die.
Who is Kit Harington playing in 'Eternals'?
In an unexpected turn of events, Eternals has become a mini Game of Thrones reunion for actors Richard Madden and Kit Harington. The pair previously played brothers Robb Stark and Jon Snow on the famed HBO show. In Eternals, Richard Madden plays an Eternal named Ikaris, but who is Kit Harington playing?
What little Kit could reveal about his character's destiny has already been said: His character's name is Dane Whitman, and in the comics, he is known by the alias Black Knight. His character is the descendant of the original Black Knight, who was peers with King Arthur and carried a legendary sword with a curse.
Dane's uncle becomes Black Knight II, a supervillain, but confesses to his crimes on his deathbed and asks his nephew, Dane, to restore the family's honor.
It's interesting to note that in the comics, Dane assisted the Avengers against both Kang the Conqueror and the Grandmaster — both characters who are set to show up in the rest of Marvel's Phase 4. Could this be hinting at his future with the Avengers? We will never say no to more Kit Harington.
Eternals arrives in theaters on Nov. 5, 2021.