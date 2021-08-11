'Eternals' Star Gemma Chan Is Hollywood's Next It Actress — Who Is She Dating?By Anna Garrison
Aug. 11 2021, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
English actress Gemma Chan has proven time and time again her versatility and acting talents, but when Marvel's Eternals hits the big screen, there will be no doubt she's a certified star. As with any celeb on the rise, people want to know who the actress is dating — and the answer may surprise fans! Here's everything we know about who Gemma Chan is dating.
So, who is Gemma Chan dating?
Around the release of her first blockbuster hit, Crazy Rich Asians, one of Gemma's ex-boyfriends came out of the woodwork to profess that he missed his chance to marry the star. Comedian and new Jungle Cruise star Jack Whitehall reportedly dated Gemma from 2011–2017, and the pair quietly split in December 2017.
In 2018, Jack was at a gig where he got very candid about a split, which many believe was about Gemma. Express UK reports he said, "I’ve had a lot of changes in my life recently. I’m single now. I was in a relationship, it broke down, it was not gonna work, it was a long-distance relationship, not geographically, just in terms of our expectations. She wanted kids now, whereas I wanted to escape. I’m not good with kids."
He added, "I hold my hand up, I let the spark go. The sex wasn’t great, that’s my fault. I’m not good at sex." Jack did clarify the split was amicable and that his ex even took his mother to tea to apologize after it happened. What a sweetheart!
After Gemma and Jack split, Gemma found a new boyfriend in the form of her now-fellow Marvel star: Dominic Cooper! You might recognize Dominic as the lovable Sky from Mamma Mia!, but he's probably best known for portraying a young Howard Stark in Captain America and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The pair were first spotted out together in December 2018 and have been together ever since.
While the couple doesn't frequently post on social media about each other, during the beginning stages of their relationship, they'd share glimpses of their lives together, including celebrating each other's birthdays or donating to hospital workers during the pandemic. Fans are happy to see a Marvel couple; after so many actors joined the franchise, it felt almost inevitable two would click.
Gemma Chan's upcoming role in 'Eternals' is also a love story.
In a recent interview with British Vogue, Gemma Chan described her role as immortal Sersei. Gemma had previously been introduced to the MCU as Kree Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel, but in Eternals, she is center stage. “She and Ikaris [Richard Madden] are kind of immortal soulmates. That was a fun thing to play. Over a span of a thousand years, how do you play a normal relationship? The good thing is, Richard and I have known each other for over 10 years."
While Gemma has never been linked romantically to Richard Madden, it would be easy to see why people would assume they had dated — the pair are all over each other's Instagrams. Thankfully, that chemistry will come in handy for Eternals.
Eternals arrives in theaters on Nov. 5, 2021.