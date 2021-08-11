'Eternals' Star Gemma Chan Is Hollywood's Next It Actress — Who Is She Dating?

English actress Gemma Chan has proven time and time again her versatility and acting talents, but when Marvel 's Eternals hits the big screen, there will be no doubt she's a certified star. As with any celeb on the rise, people want to know who the actress is dating — and the answer may surprise fans! Here's everything we know about who Gemma Chan is dating.

So, who is Gemma Chan dating?

Around the release of her first blockbuster hit, Crazy Rich Asians, one of Gemma's ex-boyfriends came out of the woodwork to profess that he missed his chance to marry the star. Comedian and new Jungle Cruise star Jack Whitehall reportedly dated Gemma from 2011–2017, and the pair quietly split in December 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2018, Jack was at a gig where he got very candid about a split, which many believe was about Gemma. Express UK reports he said, "I’ve had a lot of changes in my life recently. I’m single now. I was in a relationship, it broke down, it was not gonna work, it was a long-distance relationship, not geographically, just in terms of our expectations. She wanted kids now, whereas I wanted to escape. I’m not good with kids."

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

He added, "I hold my hand up, I let the spark go. The sex wasn’t great, that’s my fault. I’m not good at sex." Jack did clarify the split was amicable and that his ex even took his mother to tea to apologize after it happened. What a sweetheart!

After Gemma and Jack split, Gemma found a new boyfriend in the form of her now-fellow Marvel star: Dominic Cooper! You might recognize Dominic as the lovable Sky from Mamma Mia!, but he's probably best known for portraying a young Howard Stark in Captain America and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The pair were first spotted out together in December 2018 and have been together ever since.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram Dominic Cooper and Gemma Chan

While the couple doesn't frequently post on social media about each other, during the beginning stages of their relationship, they'd share glimpses of their lives together, including celebrating each other's birthdays or donating to hospital workers during the pandemic. Fans are happy to see a Marvel couple; after so many actors joined the franchise, it felt almost inevitable two would click.