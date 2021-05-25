The Eternals Could Be the Most Powerful Race on Earth

Ego, on the other hand, is a character we've already seen in a Marvel movie. He was the main villain in Guardians of the Galaxy 2 . As Star Lord a.k.a. Peter Quill's father, he wanted to use Peter to destroy the universe and remake it in his image.

In that movie, Gamora is shocked at his power and asks Ego what he is. He replies with, "I'm what's called a Celestial, sweetheart." Unfortunately for the viewer and those who haven't read the comics, he doesn't go into any more detail than that. But then Peter asks him, "A Celestial like a god?" Ego replies with, "Small 'g,' son."

According to their own Fandom page, Celestials are powerful, cosmic beings who have influenced human history for their own undisclosed reasons. They're basically all-powerful beings who live forever, which explains how Ego was able to be his own planet in space.

Eternals is set to come out in November 2021.