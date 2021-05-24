'Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.' Has Nothing to Do With the MCU

First, M.O.D.O.K. isn't technically rated R, as R ratings are reserved for movies. But it's rated TV-MA, which is basically the television equivalent of being rated R.

Next, the main character's name is Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing. Even though people do die within the existing MCU, it's not explicitly stated nor do we see a lot of blood or gory scenes. That's what allows Disney's Marvel movies to keep their PG-13 ratings despite some intense fight scenes.