'Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.' Has Nothing to Do With the MCU

'Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.' Has Nothing to Do With the MCUBy Kori Williams
May. 24 2021, Published 3:13 p.m. ET
So many Marvel fans have fallen in love with shows like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which have expanded the MCU. But there are also some projects that don't really have anything to do with the universe we've come to know and love. Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. is one such endeavor.
Instead of live-action fight scenes with minimal blood and gore, M.O.D.O.K. is a stop-motion animated series that has a home on Hulu, not Disney Plus. But another big difference is that this new show will be rated R. Here's why.
Why is 'M.O.D.O.K.' rated R?
First, M.O.D.O.K. isn't technically rated R, as R ratings are reserved for movies. But it's rated TV-MA, which is basically the television equivalent of being rated R.
Next, the main character's name is Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing. Even though people do die within the existing MCU, it's not explicitly stated nor do we see a lot of blood or gory scenes. That's what allows Disney's Marvel movies to keep their PG-13 ratings despite some intense fight scenes.
They also openly use swear words in M.O.D.O.K. And there is a lot of adult humor in the show.
M.O.D.O.K. even threatens his kids and says that he'll blame them for Jodie (his wife) filing for divorce if they don't do what he wants. There's also a joke about M.O.D.O.K.'s henchmen touching him, and someone loses an arm in the first episode. After the arm is shot off, there's blood splattered on the wall behind them.
Is 'M.O.D.O.K.' for kids?
Honestly, it really depends on the kid, but generally, M.O.D.O.K. has a lot of adult content. Some kids might be OK watching more graphic shows while others are more sensitive to certain kinds of content.
Parents should be aware that not everything that's connected to or shares the Marvel name is automatically meant for kids to watch. The show is not too graphic, but there are adult themes throughout.
Plus, Seth Green is an executive producer on this project. A lot of the work he's done isn't necessarily kid-friendly. Some of the more notable things he's worked on include things like Family Guy, Robot Chicken, and the Austin Powers series. If his involvement is any indication, it probably isn't for kids.
What does M.O.D.O.K. stand for?
Created by Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. follows the story of the titular character M.O.D.O.K. whose name stands for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing. He gives off serious sci-fi super villain vibes with his alien look.
He's got a huge head that's mostly his brain, he gets around in a hoverchair to support his head, and of course, all he wants to do is take over the world and kill the Avengers.
To help him do this, M.O.D.O.K. took over an evil organization called A.I.M. or Advanced Idea Mechanics. But aside from the Avengers, this villain also has to fight with his home life. He's got a wife named Jodie and two angsty kids named Melissa and Lou. So he's either trying to kill someone or manage life with his family throughout the series. But that killing part never works out in the end for him.
Is 'M.O.D.O.K.' canon?
Nope. M.O.D.O.K., outside of sharing the Marvel name, has nothing to do with the already established MCU. You will see some other Marvel characters though. For example, M.O.D.O.K. fights Iron Man in the first episode.
Although the show isn't part of the larger MCU, M.O.D.O.K. is a legit Marvel villain. According to the M.O.D.O.K Fandom, his name is George Tarleton, and he worked at A.I.M. before he mutated into a computer. Before M.O.D.O.K., his name was M.O.D.O.C. or Mental Organism Designed Only for Computing. He was first seen in Marvel comic Tales of Suspense #94 in October 1967.
You can watch all of season one of Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. on Hulu now.