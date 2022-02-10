This Glitch in 'Pokémon Legends: Arceus' Will Help You Catch Multiple Shiny Pokémon

Unfortunately, catching shiny Pokémon is pretty difficult — in most games in the franchise, there's only a 1 in 4,096 chance that you'll encounter these rare Pokémon.

While we already have some tips to help you shiny hunt in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, players have found a glitch that helps make it easier to snag the shiny of their dreams.

We're sure the glitch won't be available for long, so it'd be best to use it while you still can to get as many shiny Pokémon as possible.