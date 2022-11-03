The National Dex in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' is Likely to be Limited

It's not the trainer's determination that makes this impossible, though. When Pokémon Sword and Shield were released, Pokémon that were not available in the game's regional PokéDex could not be transferred to the game, finally limiting the number of Pokémon species one game could hold.

At this time, the closest you can come to collecting all of the different Pokémon across all generations in one place it to either store them in Pokémon HOME or work tirelessly to find them all in Pokémon GO.