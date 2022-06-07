Mystery Boxes Are the Only Way to Get This Mythical Pokémon in 'Pokémon GO'

Obtaining all of the different Pokémon available in the popular AR mobile game Pokémon GO is incredibly difficult — especially if you want to obtain the Mythicals and Legendaries, as there are limited events where many of them are available.

Thankfully, there are certain items you can get as you play that make this easier — including the Mystery Box. Here's a guide on how to get Mystery Boxes and what they do in Pokémon GO.