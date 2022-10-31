The 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' Leaks Have Already Begun
Spoiler alert: This article contains potential spoilers for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
There's still plenty of time before Pokémon Scarlet and Violet officially release into the world, but for those of you too excited to wait until the game's official launch, it seems there are already some copies out in the wild — meaning the leaks are starting to pour in.
While it's hard to confirm anything that's been circulating around social media, there are some dedicated creators who are known for being pretty on the mark when it comes to early information. But, as always, there's also a lot of unreliable information circulating around social media.
If you're not a fan of spoilers, now may be the time to look elsewhere for your news on the upcoming game — because here's everything we've discovered about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet so far.
Images from 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' have leaked online — but not all of them are real.
At this time, the only image that seems to not be doctored at all is the one of the Pokémon Box you can access to store all of the Pokémon not in your current party. The image, which features a Pikachu and a Sprigatito in the player's party and an empty PC box, seems to be the first legit image leaked from the game — only really confirming that the developers decided not to reinvent the wheel with these elements.
Others who have also played the game claim to have seen more of the new Pokémon available as part of Gen IX — including the various evolutions of the starter Pokémon. Though these players did not share images, there have been drawings shared online of the evolutions. These drawings suggest Fuecoco's evolution transforms it into a longer lizard, while Quaxley will evolve with longer, flamingo-like legs.
Will Charmander be in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'?
Charmander and its evolutions are some of the most-loved characters from the franchise. The Gen I Pokémon has been a staple players have been able to find in most games since, especially since it's one of the more powerful characters to have on your team — but there has yet to be any official confirmation that the Fire-type can be found in Scarlet and Violet.
As part of the leaks circulating, there's an image of a player walking with around the map with a Charmander at their side. This image, unfortunately, was confirmed to be a fake — but it seems that the information suggested by the fabricated image may be real.
Again, while this hasn't yet been confirmed, it's been suggested that you might be able to get a Charmander as a gift Pokémon, so long as you have save files from one of the other Pokémon games available for the Switch.
As it seems people are just now getting their hands on the upcoming game, and many of the early reports suggest that the title is a bit buggy before the day one patch releases, more information on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will likely slowly leak in the coming weeks.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will release exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18.