New Regional Variants Are Rumored for 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'

In a year that's already been filled with plenty of new Pokémon content with the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, developer Game Freak has even more new Pokémon content planned.

While Pokémon Violet and Scarlet mark the beginning of a new generation of Pokémon, Game Freak has also revealed a series of regional variants that will be present in the upcoming title, revamping some old favorite Pokémon for the new game.