New Regional Variants Are Rumored for 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'
In a year that's already been filled with plenty of new Pokémon content with the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, developer Game Freak has even more new Pokémon content planned.
While Pokémon Violet and Scarlet mark the beginning of a new generation of Pokémon, Game Freak has also revealed a series of regional variants that will be present in the upcoming title, revamping some old favorite Pokémon for the new game.
We don't have details on all of the regional variants that will be made available in this upcoming game, as the entire PokéDex is still under wraps until the game releases in November, but here's an idea of some of the regional variants you will come across in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
There will be a handful of Paldean variants in 'Violet' and 'Scarlet.'
The new region Scarlet and Violet will be exploring is the Paldean region, and during the Pokémon Presents in August, we saw some of the regional variants confirmed for the upcoming generation.
Paldean Wooper is the first variant unveiled, turning the Gen 2 Water-type Pokémon into a Poison-type. Its traditionally blue body will be brown in the upcoming game, with its antennas now bone-shaped to resemble the Poison-type icon.
While Paldean Wooper is the only confirmed regional variant, there are a couple of other rumored ones from leakers that many are guessing will be in the upcoming games. Tauros, for one, is expected to have a Paldean variant, though it's currently suspected to remain a Fighting-type.
Paradox Pokémon are rumored to debut in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet.'
Again, this has yet to be confirmed by Game Freak, but multiple Pokémon leakers have suggested that a new type of Pokémon dubbed Paradox Pokémon will appear in the upcoming games. Similar to Ultra Beasts, these Pokémon will appear as either past or future versions of certain Pokémon — and whether you get the past form or future form will depend on which game you pick up.
Reportedly, Scarlet players will have access to past versions of Pokémon, while Violet players will get the future versions.
Little else is known about these variants at this time, but they'll reportedly be incredibly powerful Pokémon to have on your team. According to @CentroLeaks on Twitter, these Pokémon are rumored to receive past or future forms in the upcoming games:
- Jigglypuff (past)
- Amoonguss (past)
- Volcarona (past/future)
- Salamence (past)
- Misdreavus (past)
- Delibird (future)
- Gallade (future)
- Tyranitar (future)
- Hariyama (future)
Again, the exact number of Pokémon that will receive regional variants hasn't yet been confirmed, and until the game is released and players get a chance to dive into the entire PokéDex, we likely won't have a clear idea as to just how many different regional variants there are.
But regardless, Gen 9 seems to be filled with plenty of new content to keep Pokémon fans entertained when the new games release.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will release on Nov. 18 for Nintendo Switch.