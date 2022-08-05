You Can "Terastallize" Your Pokémon in 'Scarlet' and 'Violet' — Here's How
When it comes to the world of Pokémon, there's always something new to discover. Whether you want the ability to Gigantamax in the Galar region, or are just looking for your favorite ultra-rare shiny, there's an adventure out there for everyone looking to become a Master.
In the upcoming games Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, we're getting another special type of Pokémon called a Terastal. But what is it and how can you make your pocket monster turn into one? Trust us, it's an ability you're going to like. Plus, it looks really pretty.
What is a Terastal in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'?
According to Pokémon's website, a Terastal is a Pokémon that shines like a gemstone. Exclusive to the Paldea region where Scarlet and Violet take place, there's a lot that's unknown about how exactly this Terastal process takes place. When a Tera jewel appears above a Pokémon's head in a way that makes it look like it's wearing a crown, an effect is created that makes the pocket monster's body gleam.
In a Pokémon Presents that took place in March 2022, we learned that every type of Pokémon within the Paldea region can Terastallize. This effect gives a boost to its type and makes its moves stronger in battle. However, the effect is only temporary and everything about the Pokémon will go back to normal soon after.
In total, there are 18 Tera Types a Pokémon can transform into. Some of them have a Normal Tera Type, others have a Flying Tera Type, and others have something else. For now, it's unclear why this happens or what the different types look like or even are.
Here is how to turn your Pokémon into a Terastal in 'Scarlet' and 'Violet.'
To Terastallize a Pokémon, you will need something called a Tera Orb. These are "special items" according to the Pokémon blog that not just any trainer can have. Although it's not clear what you need to do to obtain them, if any of the previous games are any indication, you may have to complete at least one gym in order to get your hands on one.
Luckily, it seems like all you need is one Tera Orb to Terastallize your Pokémon. They only work once per transformation before they lose all their power. But you can charge them one of two ways:
1. You can go to a Pokémon Center.
2. You can touch crystals that have Terastal energy. These crystals are supposed to be all over the region so you're bound to run into them sooner or later.
Luckily, fans only have to wait a few more months for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to come out. The games are set to release on Nov. 18, 2022, so once they're finally in your Switch, there will be much more for you to discover. Plus, in these games, you have to help out Professors Sada and Turo. The info you collect about Pokémon could definitely help them learn more about Terastallizing and what it means for your battles against other trainers.