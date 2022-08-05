You Can "Terastallize" Your Pokémon in 'Scarlet' and 'Violet' — Here's How

Luckily, it seems like all you need is one Tera Orb to Terastallize your Pokémon. They only work once per transformation before they lose all their power. But you can charge them one of two ways:

1. You can go to a Pokémon Center.

2. You can touch crystals that have Terastal energy. These crystals are supposed to be all over the region so you're bound to run into them sooner or later.