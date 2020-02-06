'Pokémon Sword' and 'Shield' Just Welcomed a New Gigantamax Monster

Pokémon Sword and Shield fans have plenty of cool new content to look forward to, just in time to celebrate Pokémon Day when it officially arrives on Feb. 27. In honor of the day the first Pokémon games released in Japan back in 1996, The Pokémon Company is adding lots of goodies to the modern games. This includes the introduction of a new Gigantamax Pokémon called Toxtricity. It'll be a free addition anyone can play with if they so choose, and it'll be just in time for festivities to start.

