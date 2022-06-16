Mewtwo Won't Be in 'Pokémon GO' Raids for Very Long

With the rotating offering of Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon GO, players have more opportunities than ever to catch most of the Pokémon in the franchise's eight generations.

Not every Pokémon is consistently available in the popular AR mobile game, and players have to jump on the chance to catch the rarer ones.

Mewtwo is one of the most iconic Pokémon in the franchise, but there have been few instances to capture it — but now it's part of the game's raids. How long will Mewtwo be in raids though?