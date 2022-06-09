'Pokémon Go' Has Been Struggling to Track Players' Steps For Years

However, Adventure Sync isn't the only thing on your phone tracking your steps. If your phone has something like Apple Health or Google Fit that regularly tracks your steps and other things in the background, make sure it is still working normally.

Also, for whatever reason, Adventure Sync may not even be on. To activate it, go to Pokémon Go's settings and tap on Adventure Sync. There, you have to grant permissions for it to use data from Apple Health or Google Fit.