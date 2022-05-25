It's Pretty Easy to Stockpile PokéBalls in 'Pokémon GO'

The AR mobile game Pokémon GO has brought the world of Pokémon directly to you, letting you catch the creatures in real life. Battling isn't as integral of a part of gameplay in Pokémon GO as it is in the franchise's other video games — instead the title relies heavily on catching Pokémon in the wild. This, unfortunately, quickly blows through your PokéBalls, especially if you're trying to catch a particularly powerful Pokémon without the right items.

So how do you get more PokéBalls quickly?