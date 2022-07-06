Many Players Are Struggling With the "Make a New Friend" Challenge in 'Pokémon GO'

There's a variety of reasons you'll want to have friends who also play Pokémon GO. You'll need pals on your team if you want to take down some of the tougher Pokémon in five-star and Legendary raids, and having friends is a good way to get gifts with free items and additional XP. Plus, there are some special research tasks that will require you to add players as friends to get more XP and other in-game opportunities.

If you don't already have friends in Pokémon GO, here's how to make a new friend.