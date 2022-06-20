A Lucky Pokémon Will Quickly Become Your Most Powerful One in 'Pokémon GO'

Lucky Pokémon aren't like Shiny Pokémon in the game in that they don't differ in appearance. Instead, it's the Pokémon's stats that make them "lucky."

A Lucky Pokémon will require less Stardust to power up, meaning that it's incredibly easy to take a Lucky Pokémon and turn it into one of the most powerful players on your team. Stardust can be incredibly hard to farm, as so much of it is required for one powerup and you're only granted a small amount per Pokémon you capture.