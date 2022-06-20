A Lucky Pokémon Will Quickly Become Your Most Powerful One in 'Pokémon GO'
Since Niantic introduced Pokémon GO to the lineup of games in the Pokémon franchise, it's continuously added new aspects to the popular game, bringing in Pokémon from across all eight generations and connecting it to different regions and facets of the franchise.
This game also introduced certain features, like specific Pokémon candies and Stardust, adding diversity to the gameplay.
Lucky Pokémon are also an addition to the title that has some players interested. But what is a Lucky Pokémon?
What is a Lucky Pokémon in 'Pokémon GO'? Why you'll want one on your team.
Lucky Pokémon aren't like Shiny Pokémon in the game in that they don't differ in appearance. Instead, it's the Pokémon's stats that make them "lucky."
A Lucky Pokémon will require less Stardust to power up, meaning that it's incredibly easy to take a Lucky Pokémon and turn it into one of the most powerful players on your team. Stardust can be incredibly hard to farm, as so much of it is required for one powerup and you're only granted a small amount per Pokémon you capture.
With Lucky Pokémon, you'll be able to quickly and efficiently power them up to give them a high CP, making them one of the more powerful members of your team. If you manage to get a Lucky Pokémon, you'll want to make sure you don't trade it or transfer it to the professor, no matter how low its starting CP is.
Other than the amount of Stardust necessary to upgrade it, though, there really aren't any other differences in the Lucky Pokémon compared to others.
How to get Lucky Pokémon in 'Pokémon GO.'
Unfortunately, getting a Lucky Pokémon requires a certain amount of, well, luck. Unlike Shiny Pokémon, which have a certain probability of appearing in the wild, Lucky Pokémon are much less likely to appear in the wild. Instead, they're most reliably obtained by trading Pokémon with a friend — but even then, it may still take you a few tries to obtain one.
The longer you've had a Pokémon in your collection, the more likely it is that it will become a Lucky Pokémon when you trade it with a friend. A Pokémon caught in 2017 is more likely to become Lucky than one caught last week.
Of course, this means that if you're hoping to have a Lucky Pokémon on your team, you'll have to coordinate with a friend to do the trade. Trading Pokémon also uses Stardust, meaning you'll have to already have some before going into the trade.
All that being said, if you coordinate with a friend to trade the Pokémon you each want, you should be able to add a couple of Lucky Pokémon to your team — but again, there's no guarantee that when you trade a Pokémon it will become Lucky, so you may have to complete a few trades before you're successful.
Just remember that the more coveted and powerful the Pokémon is, the more Stardust you'll need for the trade.