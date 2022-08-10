Everything to Know About Mega Raids in 'Pokémon GO'

There isn't a shortage of different Pokémon to capture in Pokémon GO, combining most of the different forms and regional variants across all of the franchise's current generations in one game.

Unfortunately, not all of the Pokémon are readily available for capturing, though, depending on what events are happening in the game. So, you'll have to strike when the Pokémon you're looking for are there.

Mega Raids are one way to get certain Pokémon — but what is a Mega Raid? Let's break it down.