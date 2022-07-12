Shadow Latios Could Be Yours in 'Pokémon GO' — Here's How You Can Catch One

Completing the entire PokéDex in Pokémon GO is an impressive (and nearly impossible) feat, to say the least — but if you're determined enough, you can make some serious headway toward that goal. Doing so, though, would also require you to capture all of the different forms a Pokémon has, meaning you'll also have to capture all of the Shadow Pokémon.

But can you get certain Shadow Legendary Pokémon, like Shadow Latios, in Pokémon GO?