In a Surprising Twist, Nintendo Switch Online Adds Game Boy and Game Boy Advance Games By Anthony Jones Feb. 8 2023, Published 7:08 p.m. ET

In a surprising announcement, Nintendo Switch Online will finally add several iconic Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games to the subscription service. Nintendo debuted the announcement during the latter half of the latest Nintendo Direct showcase, showing classic games from both devices running smoothly on the Switch. Specific details on the Nintendo Switch Online website are not live as of this writing, but the presentation gave us a good look at what users can expect.

Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games on Nintendo Switch Online.

According to the Nintendo Direct, Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games on Nintendo Switch Online will be under different subscription tiers. Game Boy games will be a part of the regular Nintendo Switch Online subscription service, while Game Boy Advance will only be available as part of the premium Expansion Pack upgrade for Switch Online.

Below, you'll find a list of each title we sighted during the show: Game Boy: Tetris

Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX

Gargoyle's Quest

Game & Watch Gallery 3

Alonme in the Dark: The New Nightmare

Metroid II: Return of Samus

Wario Land 3

Kirby's Dream Land Game Boy Advance: Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3

WarioWare Inc.: Mega MicroGames

Kuru Kuru Kuruin

Mario Kart: Super Circuit

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

Game Boy games arrive to #NintendoSwitchOnline, and for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members, Game Boy Advance games as well! Enjoy:#Tetris

Super Mario Land 2 - 6 Golden Coins

Mario Kart: Super Circuit

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

And more



Available today! pic.twitter.com/X5Y9Yors3W — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 8, 2023

For the Game Boy, Switch users can adjust the look of games while playing with the Game Boy Color, Game Boy Pocket, and original Game Boy filters. Nintendo aims to share more games in the future for both platforms, but for the time being, fans can expect the classic titles above to launch today.

Fans react positively to Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games coming to Nintendo Switch.

Overall, fans are super excited on Twitter over the news that Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games will be playable on Nintendo Switch. Those who have been hoping for the games to come to Nintendo Switch Online have been anticipating the release since the beginning of the service and are excited to see what additional games will come.