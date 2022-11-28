A Guide to 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Pokémon Violet'

The Paldea region is filled with new Pokémon and exciting secrets to uncover — but not everyone was able to dive into the new game right away. Unfortunately, though fans were incredibly hyped for the release of Scarlet and Violet, the game launched with many glitches and issues that have left players less-than-satisfied. If you've just started your playthrough, or you're still on the fence about buying it, here's what you need to know before diving in.