'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'
Source: Nintendo

A Guide to 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Pokémon Violet'

Sara Belcher - Author
By

Nov. 28 2022, Published 6:46 p.m. ET

Game Freak has delivered yet another generation of Pokémon to trainers, ushering in Gen 9 with the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The games, available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, released on Nov. 18 — though, not before some massive leaks about the game got out.

Since Scarlet and Violet are the franchise's first truly open-world experience, you won't be able to follow the traditional path to completion. So to help you, here's a walkthrough guide with some of the many tips and tricks we think you need to know when exploring Paldea.

'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'
Source: Nintendo
Getting started in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet.'

The Paldea region is filled with new Pokémon and exciting secrets to uncover — but not everyone was able to dive into the new game right away. Unfortunately, though fans were incredibly hyped for the release of Scarlet and Violet, the game launched with many glitches and issues that have left players less-than-satisfied. If you've just started your playthrough, or you're still on the fence about buying it, here's what you need to know before diving in.

'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'
Source: Nintendo

Now that you're well into your game — here are some common questions you may have!

Everything to know about Shiny hunting in 'Scarlet' and 'Violet.'

