The 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' Performance Issues Have Led to Horrifying Glitches
Though the ninth generation of Pokémon was one of the most-anticipated releases of the year, its launch has been met with quite a few critiques from fans. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has finally hit Nintendo Switch consoles, though the main discussion online isn't about the final evolutions of the starters, or of the open-world aspect to the game. Instead, players can't stop asking why the AAA title looks so bad.
'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' players are already reporting big performance issues.
Even before Scarlet and Violet hit consoles, those who saw the game early reported plenty of performance issues, specifically with the game's frame rate. Simple walking animations were slow and buggy, oftentimes so much so that it would pull players out of the gameplay experience.
Though there were expectations that the game's day one patch would resolve these issues, it seems that the game is still riddled with glitches.
But frame rate issues aren't the only problems players have had with the new game. The glitches have sent players through the floor, caused Pokémon to disappear in the middle of battle, or left their characters floating when they're supposed to be on the backs of Koraidon or Miraidon.
Though these glitches have led to a lot of laughs, they've also taken many players out of the game while playing, preventing many from enjoying what was supposed to be a truly unique Pokémon experience.
At this time, The Pokémon Company and developer GameFreak have not commented on the myriad of glitches in the game — or if there is anything that will be done about them in the near future.
How to fix the performance issues in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet.'
Though there may not be any news of a patch from the developers to fix this issue, there have been some fixes shared online. Some fans on Reddit have reported that resetting the game is one way to temporarily fix the frame rate issues.
"According to @CentroPokemon [on Twitter] “The game has a memory leak when you enter any city.” They also said that the frame rate issues can be fixed by resetting the game," one user wrote.
"This should explain why there are so many issues surrounding the performance, and I expect this to be fixed in an update," they continued.
By exiting out of the game, closing it, and reopening it, you should be able to temporarily resolve the visual glitches. That being said, many have reported that after playing the game for a bit after resetting, the glitches will return — so this may have to be repeated until an official patch is sent out.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are out now for the Switch.