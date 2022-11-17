'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' Are Finally Upon Us — Here's a Quick Guide on Shiny Hunting!

Half the fun of any new Pokémon game is to catch and interact with all-new species of Pokémon. The other half is finding shiny versions of those same Pokémon. If you're not aware, species of Pokémon can be shiny, which means they have a different color palette than their normal appearance.

Shiny Pokémon are so highly sought after that there's an entire subculture of Pokémon fans dedicated to the process of shiny hunting. Now an all-new shiny hunt begins with Scarlet and Violet.