What's the Difference Between 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'? A Handful of Pokémon

It's almost time for Pokémon fans to usher in a new era of the popular video game, bringing along an entirely new generation of Pokémon to catch. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet promise to deliver an open-world experience unlike previous generations, bringing with it new features and Pokémon to match.

But if you haven't already placed your preorder, you may still be wondering what the difference between the two games is. What Pokémon are exclusive to each version?