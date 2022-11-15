What's the Difference Between 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'? A Handful of Pokémon
It's almost time for Pokémon fans to usher in a new era of the popular video game, bringing along an entirely new generation of Pokémon to catch. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet promise to deliver an open-world experience unlike previous generations, bringing with it new features and Pokémon to match.
But if you haven't already placed your preorder, you may still be wondering what the difference between the two games is. What Pokémon are exclusive to each version?
What's the difference between 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Pokémon Violet'?
For generations, new Pokémon games have often come out in pairs (save for exceptions like Mystery Dungeon and Legends: Arceus), though on the surface, the games are generally the same. Most casual players wouldn't notice the differences between the games when playing, save for the occasional character swap or the different Legendary Pokémon.
The main difference between these games are the version exclusive Pokémon. Each edition has a handful of Pokémon that can only be found in a specific game — meaning if you really want to catch them all, as the tagline encourages you to do, you'll want to pick up both copies or trade with another player.
All of the version exclusives in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet.'
If you're still struggling to pick which version of the game you're going to take home with you when it releases, some of these version exclusives may help you make the final decision. We've already gotten a look at the two different Legendary Pokémon that will be featured in the games. Obviously, Koraidon will be exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet and Miraidon to Pokémon Violet, but there are other region-specific Pokémon that won't be in both games.
Here are all of the exclusive Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet:
- Tauros (Fire-type)
- Larvitar/Pupitar/Tyranitar
- Drifloon/Drifblim
- Stunky/Skuntank
- Deino/Zweilous/Hydreigon
- Skrelp/Dragalge
- Oranguru
- Stonjourner
- Great Tusk
- Brute Bonnet
- Sandy Shocks
- Scream Tail
- Flutter Mane
- Slither Wing
- Roaring Moon
- Armarouge
And these are all of the exclusive Pokémon in Pokémon Violet:
- Tauros (Water-type)
- Misdreavus/Mismagius
- Gulpin/Swalot
- Bagon/Shelgon/Salamance
- Clauncher/Clawitzer
- Passimian
- Eiscue
- Dreepy/Drakloak/Dragapult
- Iron Treads
- Iron Moth
- Iron Hands
- Iron Jugulis
- Iron Thorns
- Iron Bundle
- Iron Valiant
- Ceruledge
Again, these Pokémon can be traded between the different versions of the game, but that is the only way to obtain them all in one save file. Some of the above Pokémon are also Paradox Pokémon, a new form with exclusives that vary depending on what game you pick up.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet release for the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18.