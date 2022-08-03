What Bonus Do Pokémaniacs Get for Pre-ordering ‘Pokémon Scarlet’ and ‘Violet'?

While the two monsters effectively act the same, they have different animations for all three of their travel modes (gliding is included as well, so yes, it appears that there will be some form of air travel in the games).

As IGN puts it: "The main difference seems to be that Koraidon uses its legs to sprint/paddle and wings to fly, while Miraidon is more mechanical in style, using its tail and throat as wheels."

The differences are lampooned in this YouTube video: