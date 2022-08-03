What Bonus Do Pokémaniacs Get for Pre-ordering ‘Pokémon Scarlet’ and ‘Violet'?
If you're the type of gamer who is a completionist, then you've probably played a Pokémon title and gone nuts trying to capture every single monster there is to beef up your Pokédex. This includes "special event" monsters that could only be obtained in certain circumstances or exploiting in-game glitches, but that was back in the day. For the upcoming Pokémon Violet and Scarlet, you can get a special monster just by pre-ordering the games.
Is there a 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' pre-order bonus?
The official Pokémon YouTube channel debuted tons of exciting news today for Pokémaniacs all over the world. Pokémon GO Fest's final event will begin on Aug. 27, 2022, which will allow players the chance to engage in Special Research tasks so they can get their hands on a Sky Forme Shaymin (previously, gamers could capture a Land Forme one, which became available in June of 2022 with the purchase of an event ticket).
The Pokémon Company announced that players are now able to pre-order Violet and Scarlet at the Nintendo eShop, but also at game and toy retailers worldwide. If you pre-order the title, you'll be able to get your hands on a Special Pikachu. What makes it so "special," you ask? Aside from the fact it's wearing a hat and has a few bejeweled balloons attached to its head?
Well, this little fella can use the move "fly," which is probably why it's rocking balloons. The Pikachu's Tera Type is Flying as well, meaning that it's super unique. What's more, you won't be able to capture this thing while trolling grasslands, caves, beaches, and other parts of the World Map — you'll only be able to get it through pre-order.
When do 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' come out?
The video also mentions the release date of the two titles, which are set to debut on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The games' official website describes the titles as "the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series," which is a big, big deal.
What are the differences between 'Pokémon Violet' and 'Scarlet'?
Deciding which game you get will determine the Pokémon that you're able to encounter randomly are you traverse the world map. The titles are set in the world of Paldea and there's an added element of Poké-weirdness incorporated into the gameplay: legendary Pokemon that turn into bikes players can ride. Seriously.
While playing Scarlet, you'll be able to traverse the world map on top of Koraidon, which looks like a red biker dragon of sorts. Miraidon is a purple long-necked lizard/snake with arms that players can also ride. If you go onto water, these monsters transform into boat-like vehicles, too.
Each of these Legendaries will function as a full-time partner in the game, something that old-heads who played Pokémon Yellow on Game Boy will appreciate as they'll recall a cute little Pikachu following them around outside of his Poké Ball. This time around, your Poke-accomplices are capable of a lot more.
While the two monsters effectively act the same, they have different animations for all three of their travel modes (gliding is included as well, so yes, it appears that there will be some form of air travel in the games).
As IGN puts it: "The main difference seems to be that Koraidon uses its legs to sprint/paddle and wings to fly, while Miraidon is more mechanical in style, using its tail and throat as wheels."
The differences are lampooned in this YouTube video:
Each version of the game will retail for $60 when they debut on the Nintendo Switch in the fourth quarter of 2022. Which one do you plan on getting?