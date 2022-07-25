You Can Play 'Pokémon Go' Anywhere Thanks to Mobile — What About Apple Watch?

The game is available on Android and iOS, meaning that you can download on just about any mobile device including smartphones or tablets. But is the game playable on Apple Watch?

Once upon a time, it was. Well, technically.

In 2017 — a year or so after the game's initial launch — the dev team at Niantic introduced Apple Watch compatibility with Pokémon Go. You couldn't play a full version of the game on it, but a companion app on the Watch added some additional functions to the base game.