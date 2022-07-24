Are Clamperl’s Evolutions Are Entirely Random in ‘Pokemon Go?'

Part of what makes Pokemon games so satisfying is just how much there is to do in the titles and all of the care/attention that's applied to each aspect of gameplay. The series' turn-based battle system has remained relatively unchanged for decades with minor tweaks here and there, but it's still entertaining as all heck. And of course what is most arguably the most addictive aspect of the series, catching all of the wonderful Pokemon to beef up your Pokedex, like Clamperl and its evolutions in Pokemon Go.