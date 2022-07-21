Pokémon Squishmallows Are Going to Be the Best Excuse to Spend All Your Money

Sometimes, multiple amazing things in life collide to create something we never expected but now know we need, and something unveiled at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con has made us want to spend all our money. It was announced that we're getting a new Squishmallow collar — with Pokémon! So far, they have announced two new adorable plushes to add to our growing collections: a Pikachu and a Gengar. Here's what we know about the release date and where you can buy them.