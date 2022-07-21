Pokémon Squishmallows Are Going to Be the Best Excuse to Spend All Your Money
Sometimes, multiple amazing things in life collide to create something we never expected but now know we need, and something unveiled at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con has made us want to spend all our money. It was announced that we're getting a new Squishmallow collar — with Pokémon! So far, they have announced two new adorable plushes to add to our growing collections: a Pikachu and a Gengar. Here's what we know about the release date and where you can buy them.
When is the Pokémon Squishmallows Release Date?
As of right now, there's no set release date for the Pokémon Squishmallows, but according to Squish Alert, they could be released any time in the second half of 2022 or even the following year. On the bright side, these won't be Comic-Con exclusives. They will reportedly be sold at Target locations for anyone to buy.
Because these Squishmallows are being announced in 2022 and shown off at Comic-Con, it makes sense that they would come out sometime this year. They might even be a great option for the holiday rush. Luckily, nothing has been announced stating that these will be a limited release, so we all may be able to get our hands on them eventually.
Also, the Pikachu and Gengar Squishmallows aren't the only ones coming out! They will just be the first ones available. According to speculation, a Togepi and Snorlax will also be released sometime afterward. It's reported that all four options will be available in 14 inches but the Togepi and Snorlax will also have an additional 20-inch option.
On Twitter, fans of both Squishmallows and Pokémon are falling in love with these plushies and want to get them as soon as they can. Because of this, it's very likely that the collaborations won't end here. There are plenty of other pocket monsters fans have fallen in love with over the years, so it only makes sense that more will be released as time goes on.
If more are released, this could mean that Pokemon Squishmallows will have their own separate fanbase and people can truly catch 'em all. Currently, it also hasn't been announced how much these will be sold for, but if other versions of the plushies are any indication, these new 14-inch versions can be sold for anywhere between $20 and $30. The 20-inch ones are usually sold for $40.