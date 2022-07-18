Why Your Pokémon's CP Matters in 'Pokémon GO'

There are plenty of ways to get your hands on some pretty powerful Pokémon in Pokémon GO, but if you don't understand the stats of your Pokémon, it'll be hard to use them to your advantage.

Different values assigned to the Pokémon you capture will quickly tell you how the Pokémon will perform in battle, and these stats are a bit different than the ones you're likely used to in traditional Pokémon games. For example, what does CP mean? Let's break it down.