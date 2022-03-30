There Are Limited VR Options for the Nintendo Switch — Here's Everything We Know

Unfortunately, though, there currently is no way for players to connect their Oculus Quest 2 headset to their Nintendo Switch. While there are a few workarounds that have been posted online, many of these require additional materials like capture cards, a powerful PC, and other supplies to make the two devices compatible.

If you're looking for a VR experience with your Nintendo Switch games, you won't be able to find it in the Oculus Quest 2 at this time.