Ditto's Disguises Make it Hard to Catch in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Pokémon Violet'

Catching them all is part of the allure of every new Pokémon game, but in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, some Pokémon are a bit more difficult to capture than others.

Ditto has long been a bit tricky to find, and in Pokémon GO, it often disguises itself as other Pokémon, so you won't know its true form until you've captured it. But how do you capture a Ditto in Scarlet and Violet?