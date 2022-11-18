Only the Best Trainers Will Be Able to Get Shiny Starters in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'

Any longtime Pokémon fan knows that there's more to the game than just completing the PokéDex and becoming the regional Champion. Shiny Hunting has long been an important aspect of the franchise, with players spending hundreds of hours trying to obtain as many Shiny Pokémon as they can.

Now that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are here, players are already hunting down their favorite Shinies, but can you get Shiny versions of the three starters?