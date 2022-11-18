Getting All Three Starter Pokémon in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' is No Easy Task
New and old Pokémon fans are eagerly exploring the Paldea region with the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Although there's a plethora of new Pokémon to catch in the new game, some players are wondering what they can do to get all three starter Pokémon.
With a new Pokémon game and a new region to explore of course there's a new set of three starter Pokémon. Like all games in the series, Pokémon: Scarlet and Violet has starter Pokémon with two subsequent evolutions in Fire, Water, and Grass-types.
How to catch all three starter Pokémon in 'Scarlet' and 'Violet.'
Players should choose their starter wisely since that's the Pokémon they'll be stuck with in the early game and determine how easy or difficult of a time they'll have battling in the early game. For instance, a player's starter Pokémon could give them a type advantage in the early gyms or even determine how well they'll fare against even wild Pokémon in the early game.
Players will pick their starter Pokémon early in the game before they start their adventure as a Pokémon trainer. The three starter Pokémon are Quaxly, Fuecoco, and Sprigatito, and players are given their first Pokémon by the professor at the start of the title.
Quaxly is Water-type Pokémon who evolves into a Water and Fighting-type and is a pompadoured duck. Fuecoco is the Fire-type starter who evolves into a Fire and Ghost-type. Lastly there's Sprigatito, who evolves into a Grass and Dark-type.
The three starter Pokémon don't appear in the wild. Unfortunately, this means that players won't be able to catch the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starter Pokémon after beginning the game. That being said there are a few options that players can try if they're really desperate to get all three starter Pokémon.
The first and technically easiest way to currently get all three starter types is through trading. Pokémon can be traded locally between players as well as online. While this is the easiest option, it does require that the player know at least two people with the correct starter type Pokémon who are willing to trade.
The second and much more involved option is to breed the other two starter Pokémon. Though breeding the starters is technically possible, it does require a lot of work that may not work in the end without a Ditto, a Pokémon who copies other Pokémon.
After unlocking the picnic feature later in game, players will breed two Pokémon by selecting two of the same egg type to be in the same picnic. Eventually this result an egg spawning in the egg basket. When the egg hatches the Pokémon will be the same species as the mother, which means players will need a female version of the starter Pokémon they're trying to breed which they'll either have to get through trading or by using a Ditto.
Lastly, the most convenient method for getting all three starter Pokémon, Pokémon Home, won't be available till Pokémon:Scarlet and Violet is updated in 2023. Using Pokémon Home, it should be possible to store the first starter Pokémon that players chose and then start a new game and choose the other Pokémon starter to then save and so on until they have all three stored in the Pokémon Home. They will then be able to be transferred into the player's save file.