Getting All Three Starter Pokémon in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' is No Easy Task

Lastly, the most convenient method for getting all three starter Pokémon, Pokémon Home, won't be available till Pokémon:Scarlet and Violet is updated in 2023. Using Pokémon Home, it should be possible to store the first starter Pokémon that players chose and then start a new game and choose the other Pokémon starter to then save and so on until they have all three stored in the Pokémon Home. They will then be able to be transferred into the player's save file.