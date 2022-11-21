Shiny Hunting Isn't Easy in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'

Any seasoned Pokémon trainer knows that Shiny Hunting can keep even the best player hunting for hundreds of hours in any one game. Though Shiny Pokémon don't offer any specific buffs other than a unique color scheme, many trainers have no problem grinding to find their favorite Shiny.

Given that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the franchise's first fully open-world games, Shiny Hunting looks a bit different. But how do you tell if a Pokémon in Shiny in the new titles?