Fans Are Still Asking for a New 'Pokémon Legends' Game as 'Scarlet' and 'Violet' Launch

The game follows your protagonist who is sent back through time to the ancient Pokémon world of the Hisui Region, which eventually becomes the Sinnoh Region. Players must capture and record all Pokémon in the region as part of the Galaxy Expedition Team's Survey Corps.

The game has already become a beloved entry to the franchise thanks to its fresh take on Pokémon gameplay. Its success has led many to ask whether or not there will be a new Pokémon Legends game in the future.