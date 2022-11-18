How to Change Clothes in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' — Now With More Customization
With Pokémon Scarlet and Violet being the new big release for the Pokémon franchise, fans are wondering what customization options will be available for players to pick from for their character when they start the game. While their options maybe limited at first, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet don't skimp on the number of outfits players can put their Pokémon trainer in.
For those not in the know, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the latest games in the Pokémon series to come to Nintendo Switch. Like Pokémon games before it, players will be tasked with exploring a new Pokémon area with new set of starter Pokémon to accompany them on their journey. Along the way players are sure to find new outfits to change into.
Character customization is now an important part of the larger Pokémon experience. Long gone are the days when Pokémon players only had to choose between boy and girl for their character customization options. Now with four player co-op it's more important than ever for character customization to be a core part of the Pokémon experience.
Can you change clothes in 'Pokémon Scarlet and Violet'?
Worry not Pokémon fans, you're not stuck with the default hat and school uniform for your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet protagonist. Like previous games in the series, players will be able to change the appearance of their Pokémon protagonist with relative ease.
Fans of the Pokémon series will be happy to hear that clothing customization is both extensive and easy to access. So you can distinguish yourself from your friends in multiplayer, or if you just want to look stylish on your own, here's how to change your clothes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
How to change your clothes in 'Pokémon Scarlet and Violet'?
Changing your clothes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is pretty standard for what's seen in most turn-based RPGs with character customization. When not in battle or targeted by Pokémon players will need to press left on the D-pad to bring up the clothing menu.
This will bring up the player character and what outfits they can change into. At the start of the game players won't have much more than a few school uniforms but these options expand as players travel across the world of Paldea. These changes include everything down to shirts, socks, shoes, gloves, backpacks, hats, and sunglasses.
For the most part outfits can be bought or otherwise acquired during the player's adventures through Paldea. Hair customization on the other hand can only be done at salons the player will com across in game.