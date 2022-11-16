Elite TMs Let You Teach Your Pokémon Powerful Moves in 'Pokémon GO'

Unfortunately, there are only specific instances that will reward players with Elite TMs. Sometimes, these items are included in bundles in the item shop, though they'll often cost quite a few PokéCoins — meaning if you haven't been stockpiling your coins, you may have to shell out some real money to get the TMs.

There are also certain events where players will be rewarded with the Elite TM for completing either Special or Field Research tasks, though those are few and far between.