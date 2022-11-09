Players Can Now Get Ursaluna in 'Pokémon GO' — But You'll Need These Conditions for the Evolution

The mobile AR title Pokémon GO is one of the only Pokémon games where you can capture just about every Pokémon in one place.

Ursaluna was introduced as a new evolution in Legends: Arceus exclusive to the Hisui region. But of course, the Pokémon was eventually added to Pokémon GO as a special evolution.

Ursaluna is the final evolution of Teddiursa; many players probably already have Ursaring, Teddiursa's next evolution, but Ursaluna is a bit harder to get. Here's how to get the special Pokémon.