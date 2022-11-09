Players Can Now Get Ursaluna in 'Pokémon GO' — But You'll Need These Conditions for the Evolution
The mobile AR title Pokémon GO is one of the only Pokémon games where you can capture just about every Pokémon in one place.
Ursaluna was introduced as a new evolution in Legends: Arceus exclusive to the Hisui region. But of course, the Pokémon was eventually added to Pokémon GO as a special evolution.
Ursaluna is the final evolution of Teddiursa; many players probably already have Ursaring, Teddiursa's next evolution, but Ursaluna is a bit harder to get. Here's how to get the special Pokémon.
How to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna in 'Pokémon GO.'
If you're looking to get Ursaluna, you'll have to time your evolution of Ursaring very carefully, as there are specific conditions that need to be met to make this evolution happen.
Once you have Ursaring, you'll have to evolve it using 100 candies during a full moon. The first time this evolution will be available will be during the Teddiursa Community Day on Nov. 12.
From Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. to Nov. 13 at 6 a.m, players will be able to evolve their Ursaring into Ursaluna with the Charged Attack High Horsepower.
After that, you'll have to wait until there's another full moon to attempt this evolution again, as this condition is required to obtain Ursaluna in Pokémon GO.
Those who have already completed their PokéDex in Legends: Arceus will remember that to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna in the Switch game, you need to use a Peat Block on it during a full moon. Thankfully, you won't need to obtain a whole new item to get Ursaluna in Pokémon GO, but you will need to make sure you're doing it when the moon is full, otherwise you won't be able to complete the evolution.
If you haven't already obtained an Ursaring, you can evolve it from Teddiursa by using 50 candies. There are no other requirements to this evolution, thankfully — and the Teddiursa Community Day will give players plenty of opportunities to catch enough of the Pokémon to complete these evolutions.