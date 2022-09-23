You Can't Achieve Cosmog's Final Evolution in 'Pokémon GO' (Yet)
While there's already no shortage of Legendary and Mythical Pokémon available for players to catch in Pokémon GO (and now there are even Ultra Beasts available to catch), the developers have added yet another legendary to catch during the Season of Light event.
Cosmog, a Psychic-type Nebula Pokémon from Gen VII, has finally joined the game. But with it being so new, how do you evolve it in Pokémon GO?
A player has to complete certain tasks to catch a Cosmog.
Before you can evolve the Pokémon, you'll first have to catch a Cosmog for yourself. Thankfully, you'll have the opportunity to throughout the Season of Light — but you'll have to complete some of the in-game research tasks first.
During this season, players are given the Special Research task "A Cosmic Companion" which consists of four parts. You'll only need to complete part one to catch a Cosmog.
The tasks to complete in the first part of this Special Research assignment are fairly easy. To complete this part, you'll have to:
- Catch 15 Pokémon (5 Razz berries)
- Make 10 Curveball Throws (Staryu encounter)
- Catch 15 Physic-type Pokémon (5 Pinap berries)
Once you've completed these three tasks, you'll be rewarded with 1000 XP, 500 Stardust, and a Cosmog encounter. Once you've caught the Cosmog, you'll be part way to evolving it.
Can you evolve Cosmog in 'Pokémon GO'?
There are three evolutions total for Cosmog, with two different variations of its final evolution. In Pokémon GO, you'll be able to achieve Cosmog's second evolution into Cosmoem, but you won't be able to achieve any of its final evolutions at this time.
To evolve Cosmog into Cosmoem, you'll have to complete all of the tasks assigned in the "A Cosmic Companion" Special Research. There are three parts.
Part two requires players to:
- Give your Buddy three treats (Woobat encounter)
- Earn 10 candies walking with your Buddy (Staryu encounter)
- Catch 15 Psychic-type Pokémon (Munna encounter)
Completing part two will reward you with 1 Poffin, 2000 XP, and 500 Stardust.
For part three, you'll have to:
- Earn 15 hearts with your Buddy (Ralts encounter)
- Send 10 gifts to friends (Staryu encounter)
- Catch 20 different species of Pokémon (25 PokéBalls)
For completing these tasks, you'll receive 5 Pinap Berries, 3000 XP, and 1000 Stardust. Only once you've completed the three parts you will be able to receive the reward for completing the "A Cosmic Companion" Special Research, which includes 25 Cosmog candies, 3000 XP, and 1000 Stardust.
With those 25 Cosmog candies, you'll be able to evolve Cosmog into Cosmoem, but that is currently the final evolution in Pokémon GO — for now, that is.
While you can, of course, earn more candies with Cosmog by walking with it and giving it Rare Candies, you still won't be able to unlock the Legendary Pokémon's final forms. Since Cosmog first appeared in Pokémon Sun and Moon, which final evolution of the Legendary Pokémon you received depended on which copy of the game you were playing — Solgaleo for Pokémon Sun and Lunala for Pokémon Moon.
Currently, it isn't clear how these final evolutions will be added to the game, but we'll likely see them added to Cosmog's evolution line in coming updates to the game or during another special in-game event.