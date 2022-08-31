All Four Formes of Deoxys Will Have Shiny Variants During 'Pokémon GO's' Season of Light

Though the developers of Pokémon GO have repeatedly made elusive and powerful Pokémon (including Legendary and Mythical Pokémon) available in the game, there are some that are still particularly difficult to capture in the game.

Thankfully, Deoxys, one of these extremely elusive yet incredibly powerful Pokémon, will be available to capture during the Pokémon GO Season of Light. Players will even be able to capture all of its four formes — but can you get a shiny Deoxys during this time?